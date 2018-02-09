Miss Clarendon Teen
by Reporter | February 9, 2018 3:38 pm
Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 1:16 pm
Miss Clarendon Teen 2018 Meredith Covert stands with 1st runner-up Nicole Herrera shorty after crowning on Saturday night at Weldon Auditorium.
