MHS Bands
by Reporter | February 9, 2018 5:42 pm
Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 3:26 pm
Congratulations to Michael Miller, Nastajia Hamilton, and Logan Mack for representing Manning High School at the 11th Annual Limestone College High School Honor Band Clinic. Thank you for representing MHS Bands and Clarendon School District 2.
Submitted Via email:
Jordan D. Jefferson M.Ed
Director of Bands
803-825-5034|Band Office
Manning High School
“Next to the Word of God, the noble art of music is the greatest treasure in the world.” -Martin Luther
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.