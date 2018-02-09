MHS Bands

Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 3:26 pm

Congratulations to Michael Miller, Nastajia Hamilton, and Logan Mack for representing Manning High School at the 11th Annual Limestone College High School Honor Band Clinic. Thank you for representing MHS Bands and Clarendon School District 2.

Submitted Via email:

Jordan D. Jefferson M.Ed

Director of Bands





Manning High School