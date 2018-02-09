LMA defeats Wilson Hall

Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 6:33 pm

The Laurence Manning junior varsity boys’ basketball team defeated Wilson Hall Thursday by a final score of 51 to 39. A.J. Nelson led the JV Swampcats with 16 points. Austin Deppa had 12, and Kyle Horton ended the night with 11. Other key scorers incuded Trey Sharpe with seven and Denzell Sigler with five.