JV Lady Saints end season with loss in region tournament

by | February 9, 2018 7:03 pm

Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 7:39 pm

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Saints ended their season with a loss in the region tournament at Jefferson Davis Academy playing Andrew Jackson Academy. Their final score for the season was a 47-26 loss. Hadleigh McIntosh led the Lady Saints in scoring nine points.  Amberly Way finished with six points and five rebounds.

