JV Lady Saints end season with loss in region tournament
by Reporter | February 9, 2018 7:03 pm
Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 7:39 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Saints ended their season with a loss in the region tournament at Jefferson Davis Academy playing Andrew Jackson Academy. Their final score for the season was a 47-26 loss. Hadleigh McIntosh led the Lady Saints in scoring nine points. Amberly Way finished with six points and five rebounds.
