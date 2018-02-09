Eddie DuRant

ALCOLU – Eddie DuRant, 48, died Feb. 8, 2018, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born Aug. 30, 1969, in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late James R. DuRant and Elsie Mae Pendergras DuRant.

The family will receive friends at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Frank James and William DuRant, 2520 Alderman Camp Road in Alcolu.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.