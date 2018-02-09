CDC issues warning on herbal supplement that could have opioid qualities

Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 7:06 am

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a new warning about the popular herbal supplement Kratom.

Kratom may have the same effect on the body as opioids, according to the FDA.

Kratom has been used around the world for centuries to help people manage pain and opium withdrawal.

The FDA’s research reports Kratom has been linked to 44 deaths. However, critics said the research is flawed, noting some of the victims were mixing it with other drugs.

According to the CDC, on average, 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

In 2016, opioids were responsible for more than 42,000 deaths.