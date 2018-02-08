SECC 2nd Nine Weeks Most Improved in Reading

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 3:46 am

The following students were recognized for being Most Improved in Reading during the 2nd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year at Summerton Early Childhood Center.

Zakyah Bennett, Caleb Butler, Zakiya Livingston, Michael McFadden, Ariyanah Mizell and Kavari Whyte.