SECC 2nd Nine Weeks Most Improved in Reading
by Submitted via Email | February 8, 2018 4:17 am
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 3:46 am
The following students were recognized for being Most Improved in Reading during the 2nd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year at Summerton Early Childhood Center.
Zakyah Bennett, Caleb Butler, Zakiya Livingston, Michael McFadden, Ariyanah Mizell and Kavari Whyte.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.