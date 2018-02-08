Public hearing for the Citizens Participation Plan to be held on February 22

February 8, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITIZENS PARTICIPATION PLAN/NEEDS ASSESSMENT

Communities anticipating participation in the State of South Carolina’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, Economic Development Program, and the Federal HUD HOME Program must provide for participation of their citizens in the planning and implementation of CDBG, Economic Development, and HUD HOME-funded projects, in accordance with Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended through 1987. Therefore, a Citizens Participation Plan has been developed for the City of Manning for the purpose of providing the citizens of this locality with a written, detailed plan for their participation in the planning and implementation of community and economic development projects which may involve CDBG and HOME funds.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., the Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments, on behalf of the City of Manning, will hold a Public Hearing at the City Hall, Manning, SC.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to review and solicit public comment on the afore-mentioned Citizens Participation Plan, and to solicit public input on community needs and priorities for housing, public facilities, economic development, water/sewer facilities, public safety components and job creation with a Needs Assessment Survey.

The Citizen Participation Plan is available for review at the City Hall, Manning, SC and the Santee-Lynches RCOG Office, 2525 Corporate Way, Suite 200, Sumter, SC between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Persons with questions or comments concerning the Public Hearing or the Citizen Participation Plan may contact Kyle Kelly, ECS Director, Santee-Lynches RCOG, (803) 774-1377.

The City of Manning does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status or disability in the admission of, access to, or treatment regarding employment in its federally assisted programs or activities. Mary Adger and James Pringle, Manning, SC (803) 435-8477, has been designated to coordinate compliance with the non-discrimination requirements contained in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HUD regulations.

