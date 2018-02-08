Clarendon County Adult Education holding new student registration on February 12

Last Updated: February 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm

Clarendon County Adult Education in Manning will hold registration for new students at the F.E. DuBose Career Center Campus of Central Carolina Technical College, on Monday, February 12.

Sessions will take place at 8:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. and will last about three hours. Participants will complete enrollment packets, placement testing and begin the orientation process

.

Summerton and Turbeville locations will host sessions at 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 13.

For more information, call Director Lisa Justice at (803) 473-2531.

Submitted via email