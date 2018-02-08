Florence County Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jonathan Eugene Trujillo (age 29) of Florence, South Carolina, on seven charges connected to the exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators state Trujillo distributed child pornography.

Trujillo was arrested on February 6, 2018. He is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

