F.E. DuBose Top Student: Robert White

Robert White was named the top student for the 2nd quarter of the 2017-18 school year for Automotive Technology 1 at the F.E. DuBose Career Center. Manninglive.com will be posting all top students and honor roll recipients throughout the rest of the week.
Comment by Lynne Coker
February 8, 2018 at 03:04
Great job Rob. Second time. Keep up the good work
