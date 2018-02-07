Summerton native graduates from Clemson
by Submitted via Email | February 7, 2018 12:48 pm
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 1:30 pm
Davis R. Patrick of Summerton graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor of science in agricultural mechanization and business.
Patrick was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees at winter graduation ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum.
