SECC 2nd Nine Weeks Perfect Attendance Awards
The following students were recognized for Perfect Attendance through the 2nd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year at Summerton Early Childhood Center.
FIRST GRADE
Abigail Alexander, Ka’Mauri Bannister, Za’Kyah Bennett, Nicholas Green, Dixon Coard, Sincere Simmons, Donnie Simmons, Saniya Sinkler, Jamarion Smart and Shaleecia Antonia Williams.
SECOND GRADE
Fra’Jon Bennett, Tyree Gaters, Taliyah Isaac, Ayden Lyles, Amani Reed, Camani Scott and Ryquan York.
