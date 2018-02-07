SECC 2nd Nine Weeks Most Improved in Math

The following students were recognized for being Most Improved in Math during the 2nd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year at Summerton Early Childhood Center.

Ka’Mauri Bannister, Deon Coard, Natodre Cousar, Jerlasiah Cowell and Zyondre Fleming.