SECC 2nd Nine Weeks Most Improved in Math
by Submitted via Email | February 7, 2018 6:14 pm
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 3:42 am
The following students were recognized for being Most Improved in Math during the 2nd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year at Summerton Early Childhood Center.
Ka’Mauri Bannister, Deon Coard, Natodre Cousar, Jerlasiah Cowell and Zyondre Fleming.
