SECC 2nd Nine Weeks B Honor Roll
The following students were named to the Summerton Early Childhood Center Principal’s B Honor Roll for the 2nd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
FIRST GRADE
Kwa’Naysha Adams, William Anderson and Laila Gardenhire.
SECOND GRADE
Ayden Lyles, Tegan Raymond and Nicholas Westley.
