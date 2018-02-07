SECC 2nd Nine Weeks B Honor Roll

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 3:27 am

The following students were named to the Summerton Early Childhood Center Principal’s B Honor Roll for the 2nd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.



FIRST GRADE

Kwa’Naysha Adams, William Anderson and Laila Gardenhire.

SECOND GRADE

Ayden Lyles, Tegan Raymond and Nicholas Westley.