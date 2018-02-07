Scott’s Branch Varsity Boys lose to War Eagles
by Reporter | February 7, 2018 2:16 pm
Last Updated: February 7, 2018 at 10:22 am
The C.E. Murray Varsity boys travelled to Summerton, SC and defeated the Scott’s Branch Varsity Boys 49 to 41 Monday night.
Leading scorers for Scott’s Branch were Terrence Yon with 14 points and Lavontae Fleming with 8.
