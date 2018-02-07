F.E. DuBose Top Student: Mary Louise Brown

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 1:30 am

Mary Louise Brown was named the top student for the 2nd quarter of the 2017-18 school year for Cosmetology 1 at the F.E. DuBose Career Center. Manninglive.com will be posting all top students and honor roll recipients throughout the rest of the week.