F.E. DuBose Top Student: Kimberly Felder
by Submitted via Email | February 7, 2018 4:19 am
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 1:30 am
Kimberly Felder was named the top student for the 2nd quarter of the 2017-18 school year for Culinary Arts II at the F.E. DuBose Career Center. Manninglive.com will be posting all top students and honor roll recipients throughout the rest of the week.
