F.E. DuBose Top Student: Chad Smith

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 1:36 am

Chad Smith was named the top student for the 2nd quarter of the 2017-18 school year for Carpentry 2 at the F.E. DuBose Career Center. Manninglive.com will be posting all top students and honor roll recipients throughout the rest of the week.