Talented Tenth to Host Annual Conference, Millennials in America – The Work Ahead
by Reporter | February 6, 2018 5:02 pm
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 10:36 am
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Feb. 5, 2018) – Talented Tenth, a Columbia-based young professionals’ organization founded by City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, presents the 2018 Talented Tenth Conference, Millennials in America – The Work Ahead. The conference, which kicks off on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 and runs through Sunday, February 11, 2018, will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
Designed as a way to help guide and engage our region’s future leaders, the Talented Tenth Conference provides attendees with the tools needed to successfully contribute to their profession and community. By way of meaningful and purposeful networking, guests will come face-to-face with thought leaders, senior executives, elected officials, and community leaders who have joined forces to share their knowledge regarding professional development, education, finance, and economic development.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to strategize and connect Columbia’s leading professionals with members of the community in an informal setting,” states Kara Simmons, Talented Tenth chair.
Speakers for the Talented Tenth Conference, Millennials in America – The Work Ahead, include John Dozier, chief diversity officer and senior associate provost for inclusion at the University of South Carolina, Vladimir “DJ Loui Vee” Scott, assistant program director, DJ, radio personality and music director at 100.1 The Beat, and Antjuan Seawright, president and CEO of Blue Print Strategy.
“It has been a great pleasure working with the members of Talented Tenth on this year’s conference,” said Sierra Heyward, Talented Tenth Conference Committee Chair. “It is important to pull together our community’s up and coming young professionals and provide them with the resources needed to succeed. We are the future and it is important to invest in our legacy.”
Details concerning the upcoming Millennials in AmericaConference, will be continuously updated via event mobile app Sched.
WHAT: 2018 Talented Tenth Conference, Millennials in America – The Work Ahead
WHERE: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29201
WHEN: Wednesday, February 7 – Sunday, February 11, 2018
Ticket Pricing: $15 for Students; $25 for Young Professionals/Adults
URL to Purchase Tickets: https://www.eventbrit
Wednesday, February 7, 2018
Team Tenth Kick-Back | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Calling out to all members of the community. Talented Tenth is seeking donations for gently worn (or new) name brand shoes. Drop-offs will take place at one of the following locations:
Thursday, February 8, 2018
2018 Mayor’s CEO Networking Reception | McNair Law Firm, 1221 Main Street, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Taking place at McNair Law Firm this networking event is a great opportunity to meet the region’s leading executives, entrepreneurs, university and college presidents, lawyers, accountants, medical professionals, and more.
Friday, February 9, 2018
Talented Tenth Conference, Millennials in America – The Work Ahead
Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center
Conference Schedule:
Session 1: “Diversity in Education: The Challenges to Success”
Panelists:
Zelda Waymer, Executive Director, South Carolina Afterschool Alliance
Vladimir “DJ Loui Vee” Scott, Assistant Program Dir., DJ, Radio Personality/Music Director, 100.1 The Beat
Justin T. Bamberg, Lawyer, Bamberg Legal, LLC
Dr. Damara R. Hightower, Dean of the School of Education, Benedict College
Dr. Bobby J. Donaldson, History Associate Professor, University of South Carolina
Cynthia Hardy, OnPoint Leadership Institute for Girls, Radio & TV Personality
Panel Moderator: John Dozier, Chief Diversity Officer & Senior Associate Provost for Inclusion, University of South Carolina
Moderated by Mr. John Dozier, this panel will guide guests through a thought provoking conversation concerning opportunity and equal access to education. Attendees will walk away with a better understanding of how best to answer the question, “How do we level the playing field for everyone and how do we get there as a community?”
Session 2: “This is How I Got Where I’m At”
Panelists:
Teresa Wilson, City Manager, City of Columbia
Judge Michelle Childs, U.S. District Judge, U.S. South Carolina District
Panel Moderator: Cynthia Hardy, Executive Director, OnPoint Leadership Institute for Girls, Radio & TV Personality
We all begin somewhere. While our paths to success are all unique, the key elements of success remain the same. In this session, attendees will learn how to obtain success their own way from a dynamic panel of Columbia’s leading voices.
Historic Civil Rights Luncheon: “Our Story Matters: Reflections on the Struggle for Social Justice in South Carolina”
Moderator: Dr. Bobby J. Donaldson, History Associate Professor, University of South Carolina
During this luncheon, Dr. Donaldson will lead a panel discussion guiding attendees through seve
Session 4: “Young, Gifted & Black: ‘How Do I Excel’”
Panelists:
Vladimir “DJ Loui Vee” Scott, Assistant Program Dir., DJ, Radio Personality/Music Director, 100.1 The Beat
Justin T. Bamberg, Lawyer, Bamberg Legal, LLC
Solon R. Flowers, Southeast U.S. District Manager & Business Consultant, Starbucks Coffee Company
Megan Pinckney, Miss South Carolina USA 2013
Panel Moderator: Meaghan Norman, Media Relations Manager, NP Strategy
In today’s world, communities often struggle to retain a pool of talent while individuals seek opportunities to grow and achieve the same level of success as their peers. This session w
Session 5: “What You Need to Know Going on Around You”
Panelists:
Antjuan Seawright, President/CEO, Blueprint Strategy
Bryanta Maxwell, President of the Young Democrats of South Carolina, Young Democrats of America
Deputy Kevin Lawrence, Deputy RCSD, Richland County Sheriff Department
Panel Moderator: Rania Jamison
It’s a brand new year, which means it is a great time to reflect on the events of 2017 and what we need to know moving forward. What do young African Americans need to know about law enforcement and the policies and programs set in place? What do we need to know about this year’s gubernatorial election?
Saturday, February 10, 2018
Annual Historic Columbia Tour: Civil Rights Main Street Walking Tour – Our Story Matters!
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
**Tour will start at African American Monument, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201**
Join us as we tour downtown Columbia and discuss the region’s African American history during the annual “Civil Rights Main Street Walking Tour.” The tour is FREE and will begin at the African American History Monument at 11 a.m. which is located on the Sumter Street side of The State House. Our final destination will be the planned Renaissance Cultural Arts Center at Historic Bethel with an optional lunch served by Mr. Seafood (additional fee for lunch.)
Sunday, February 11, 2018
Team Tenth Gives Thanks
11:00 a.m.
The Brook, 8328 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223
As we wrap up our conference, we come together in reflection and celebration by giving thanks at The Brook, Sunday, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
About Talented Tenth
Founded in 2010, the Talented Tenth is a young professionals’ organization born out of the vision of City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. The mission of Talented Tenth is to raise the standard of excellence of young professionals in the African American community. For more information: http://talentedte
