Talented Tenth to Host Annual Conference, Millennials in America – The Work Ahead

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 10:36 am

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Feb. 5, 2018) – Talented Tenth, a Columbia-based young professionals’ organization founded by City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, presents the 2018 Talented Tenth Conference, Millennials in America – The Work Ahead. The conference, which kicks off on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 and runs through Sunday, February 11, 2018, will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Designed as a way to help guide and engage our region’s future leaders, the Talented Tenth Conference provides attendees with the tools needed to successfully contribute to their profession and community. By way of meaningful and purposeful networking, guests will come face-to-face with thought leaders, senior executives, elected officials, and community leaders who have joined forces to share their knowledge regarding professional development, education, finance, and economic development.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to strategize and connect Columbia’s leading professionals with members of the community in an informal setting,” states Kara Simmons, Talented Tenth chair.

Speakers for the Talented Tenth Conference, Millennials in America – The Work Ahead, include John Dozier, chief diversity officer and senior associate provost for inclusion at the University of South Carolina, Vladimir “DJ Loui Vee” Scott, assistant program director, DJ, radio personality and music director at 100.1 The Beat, and Antjuan Seawright, president and CEO of Blue Print Strategy.

“It has been a great pleasure working with the members of Talented Tenth on this year’s conference,” said Sierra Heyward, Talented Tenth Conference Committee Chair. “It is important to pull together our community’s up and coming young professionals and provide them with the resources needed to succeed. We are the future and it is important to invest in our legacy.”

Details concerning the upcoming Millennials in AmericaConference, will be continuously updated via event mobile app Sched.

WHAT: 2018 Talented Tenth Conference, Millennials in America – The Work Ahead

WHERE: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29201

WHEN: Wednesday, February 7 – Sunday, February 11, 2018

Ticket Pricing: $15 for Students; $25 for Young Professionals/Adults

URL to Purchase Tickets: https://www.eventbrit e.com/e/millennials-in- america-the-work-ahead-tickets -41859476822

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Team Tenth Kick-Back | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Calling out to all members of the community. Talented Tenth is seeking donations for gently worn (or new) name brand shoes. Drop-offs will take place at one of the following locations:

• Dave & Busters – 100 Columbiana Circle #5, Columbia, SC 29212

• Urban Gear – 2230 Decker Blvd., Columbia, SC 29206

• Holiday ’ s Barbershop – 515 Meeting Street, West Columbia, SC 29169

• The Shoe Gods of Columbia SC – 2101 Main Street, Building C, Columbia, SC 29201

• ColaKicks – 141 S. Shandon Street, Columbia, SC 29205

Thursday, February 8, 2018

2018 Mayor’s CEO Networking Reception | McNair Law Firm, 1221 Main Street, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Taking place at McNair Law Firm this networking event is a great opportunity to meet the region’s leading executives, entrepreneurs, university and college presidents, lawyers, accountants, medical professionals, and more.

Friday, February 9, 2018

Talented Tenth Conference, Millennials in America – The Work Ahead

Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

Conference Schedule:

Session 1: “Diversity in Education: The Challenges to Success”

Panelists:

Zelda Waymer, Executive Director, South Carolina Afterschool Alliance

Vladimir “DJ Loui Vee” Scott, Assistant Program Dir., DJ, Radio Personality/Music Director, 100.1 The Beat

Justin T. Bamberg, Lawyer, Bamberg Legal, LLC

Dr. Damara R. Hightower, Dean of the School of Education, Benedict College

Dr. Bobby J. Donaldson, History Associate Professor, University of South Carolina

Cynthia Hardy, OnPoint Leadership Institute for Girls, Radio & TV Personality

Panel Moderator: John Dozier, Chief Diversity Officer & Senior Associate Provost for Inclusion, University of South Carolina

Moderated by Mr. John Dozier, this panel will guide guests through a thought provoking conversation concerning opportunity and equal access to education. Attendees will walk away with a better understanding of how best to answer the question, “How do we level the playing field for everyone and how do we get there as a community?”

Session 2: “This is How I Got Where I’m At”

Panelists:

Teresa Wilson, City Manager, City of Columbia

Judge Michelle Childs, U.S. District Judge, U.S. South Carolina District

Panel Moderator: Cynthia Hardy, Executive Director, OnPoint Leadership Institute for Girls, Radio & TV Personality

We all begin somewhere. While our paths to success are all unique, the key elements of success remain the same. In this session, attendees will learn how to obtain success their own way from a dynamic panel of Columbia’s leading voices.

Historic Civil Rights Luncheon: “Our Story Matters: Reflections on the Struggle for Social Justice in South Carolina”

Moderator: Dr. Bobby J. Donaldson, History Associate Professor, University of South Carolina

During this luncheon, Dr. Donaldson will lead a panel discussion guiding attendees through seve ral of the milestone anniversaries of the Civil Rights Era, including the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre. Items from 1968 will also be on display.

Session 4: “Young, Gifted & Black: ‘How Do I Excel’”

Panelists:

Vladimir “DJ Loui Vee” Scott, Assistant Program Dir., DJ, Radio Personality/Music Director, 100.1 The Beat

Justin T. Bamberg, Lawyer, Bamberg Legal, LLC

Solon R. Flowers, Southeast U.S. District Manager & Business Consultant, Starbucks Coffee Company

Megan Pinckney, Miss South Carolina USA 2013

Panel Moderator: Meaghan Norman, Media Relations Manager, NP Strategy

In today’s world, communities often struggle to retain a pool of talent while individuals seek opportunities to grow and achieve the same level of success as their peers. This session w ill teachattendees how to better support one another and tips for tackling these challenges.

Session 5: “What You Need to Know Going on Around You”

Panelists:

Antjuan Seawright, President/CEO, Blueprint Strategy

Bryanta Maxwell, President of the Young Democrats of South Carolina, Young Democrats of America

Deputy Kevin Lawrence, Deputy RCSD, Richland County Sheriff Department

Panel Moderator: Rania Jamison

It’s a brand new year, which means it is a great time to reflect on the events of 2017 and what we need to know moving forward. What do young African Americans need to know about law enforcement and the policies and programs set in place? What do we need to know about this year’s gubernatorial election?

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Annual Historic Columbia Tour: Civil Rights Main Street Walking Tour – Our Story Matters!

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

**Tour will start at African American Monument, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201**

Join us as we tour downtown Columbia and discuss the region’s African American history during the annual “Civil Rights Main Street Walking Tour.” The tour is FREE and will begin at the African American History Monument at 11 a.m. which is located on the Sumter Street side of The State House. Our final destination will be the planned Renaissance Cultural Arts Center at Historic Bethel with an optional lunch served by Mr. Seafood (additional fee for lunch.)

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Team Tenth Gives Thanks

11:00 a.m.

The Brook, 8328 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223

As we wrap up our conference, we come together in reflection and celebration by giving thanks at The Brook, Sunday, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

About Talented Tenth

Founded in 2010, the Talented Tenth is a young professionals’ organization born out of the vision of City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. The mission of Talented Tenth is to raise the standard of excellence of young professionals in the African American community. For more information: http://talentedte nth.info/index.html

