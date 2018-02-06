SECC 2nd Nine Weeks Principal’s All A Honor Roll
by Submitted via Email | February 6, 2018 4:14 am
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 2:56 am
The following students were named to the Summerton Early Childhood Center Principal’s All A Honor Roll for the 2nd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
FIRST GRADE
Kyleigh Baughman, Londyn Briggs, Rafael Burgess, Sincere Dixon, Kimani House, Kadien Johnson, Steven Ragin, Patience Shannon and Briceson Singleton.
SECOND GRADE
Naomii Nelson, Fra’Jon bennett, Jahari Junious, Kayce McCray, Zachaheus Pearson and Jaleel Williams,
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.