SECC 2nd Nine Weeks Principal’s All A Honor Roll

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 2:56 am

The following students were named to the Summerton Early Childhood Center Principal’s All A Honor Roll for the 2nd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.

FIRST GRADE

Kyleigh Baughman, Londyn Briggs, Rafael Burgess, Sincere Dixon, Kimani House, Kadien Johnson, Steven Ragin, Patience Shannon and Briceson Singleton.

SECOND GRADE

Naomii Nelson, Fra’Jon bennett, Jahari Junious, Kayce McCray, Zachaheus Pearson and Jaleel Williams,