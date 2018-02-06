SECC 2nd Nine Weeks: Highest Average in Science
by Submitted via Email | February 6, 2018 7:17 am
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 2:31 am
The following students had the highest average in science at Summerton Early Childhood Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
HIGHEST AVERAGE IN SCIENCE
Kyleigh Baughman, Londyn Briggs, Rafael Burgess, Naomii Nelson, Steven Ragin, Tamaria Scott and Jaleel Williams.
