SECC 2nd Nine Weeks A-B Honor Roll
The following students were named to the Summerton Early Childhood Center A-B Honor Roll for the 2nd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
FIRST GRADE
Kazhia Bowman, Mykenzi Bowman, Kelvon Brunson, Markie Ford, Logan McCabe, solange McLeod, Jordan McFaden, Hampton Oliver Jr., Unique Pearson, Shaleecia Smart, saniya Simmons, Jaiyden Wilson and Ziara Wilson.
SECOND GRADE
Sa’Nye Hilton, Zycuria Holland, Giovanni Jackson, Acacia Lawson, Taraji Lawson, Darnell ivingston, Drayvion Sampson, Alicia Pompey, Amani Reed, Camani Reed, Tamaria Scott and Jaelyn Douglass.
