ManningLive

Mayor swears-in new officer

by | February 6, 2018 2:55 am

Manning Mayor Julia Nelson recently swore-in a new officer for the Manning Police Department. Officer Natalie J. Dingle has completed all requirements with the South Carolina Criminal Jutice Department to become a certified police officer.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live