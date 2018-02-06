Mayor swears-in new officer
by Submitted via Email | February 6, 2018 2:55 am
Manning Mayor Julia Nelson recently swore-in a new officer for the Manning Police Department. Officer Natalie J. Dingle has completed all requirements with the South Carolina Criminal Jutice Department to become a certified police officer.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.