Manning Primary School’s Upcoming Events for February
by Reporter | February 6, 2018 2:58 pm
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 2:08 pm
February 2018
@ MPS
Please mark your calendar for the following
Manning Primary School events:
Monday, February 1:
Awards Celebrations (2nd Quarter)
2nd Grade @ 9:00 – 3rd Grade @ 10:00
Tuesday, February 6:
100th Day of School
February 6-8:
Winter MAP Testing
Friday, February 9:
TEAM Lesson and Fitness Fun Friday
February 12-16:
“ACCESS for ELLs” Testing Window
Wednesday, February 14:
Valentine’s Day – NO DELIVERIES ACCEPTED
Thursday, February 15:
2nd Grade “Devices with Dad-friends”
Friday, February 16:
3rd Grade “Devices with Dad-friends”
“Ruby Bridges” Movie & Popsicles @ 1:30
Monday, February 19: REGULAR SCHOOL DAY (7:30 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.)
Tuesday, February 20:
“Black History Heritage Dress” Day
Wednesday, February 21:
ELA Benchmark Testing
Thursday, February 22:
Math Benchmark Testing
Interim Reports Issued
Friday, February 23:
Storyteller, Mr. Julian Gooding, assemblies: 2nd grade @ 9:00 – 3rd grade @ 10:00
February 27-28:
Performance Task Assessments (qualifying students only)
Submitted via Email
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.