Manning Primary School’s Upcoming Events for February

by | February 6, 2018 2:58 pm

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 2:08 pm

February 2018

@ MPS

Please mark your calendar for the following

Manning Primary School events:

 

Monday, February 1:

Awards Celebrations (2nd Quarter)

2nd Grade @ 9:00 – 3rd Grade @ 10:00

 

Tuesday, February 6:

100th Day of School

 

February 6-8:

Winter MAP Testing

 

Friday, February 9:

TEAM Lesson and Fitness Fun Friday

 

February 12-16:

“ACCESS for ELLs” Testing Window

 

Wednesday, February 14:

Valentine’s Day – NO DELIVERIES ACCEPTED

 

Thursday, February 15:

2nd Grade “Devices with Dad-friends”

 

Friday, February 16:

3rd Grade “Devices with Dad-friends”

“Ruby Bridges” Movie & Popsicles @ 1:30

 

Monday, February 19: REGULAR SCHOOL DAY (7:30 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.)

 

Tuesday, February 20:

“Black History Heritage Dress” Day

 

Wednesday, February 21:

ELA Benchmark Testing

 

Thursday, February 22:

Math Benchmark Testing

Interim Reports Issued

 

Friday, February 23:

Storyteller, Mr. Julian Gooding, assemblies:  2nd grade @ 9:00 – 3rd grade @ 10:00

 

February 27-28:

Performance Task Assessments (qualifying students only)

 

Submitted via Email

 

 

