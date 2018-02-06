Happy Birthday Hayden and Good Luck as Tin Man in the MES production of “The Wizard of OZ”
Wish Hayden Shadd a Happy Birthday today!
He will be the Tin Man in the Manning Elementary School’s production of the musical “The Wizard of Oz.”
It will be performed at the Weldon Auditorium on March 13th. Admission is free. Please come out and support our local students for all upcoming events
