F.E. DuBose Top Student: Kayleigh Grainger

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 1:16 am

Kayleigh Grainger was named the top student for the 2nd quarter of the 2017-18 school year for Health Science III and Clinical Study at the F.E. DuBose Career Center. Manninglive.com will be posting all top students and honor roll recipients throughout the rest of the week.

