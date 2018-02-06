F.E. DuBose Carpentry Program A Honor Roll

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 1:05 am

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following students were named to the A Honor Roll for the Carpentry PeofeM at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd quarter of the 2017-18 school year.

CARPENTRY 1

Rolando Nunez, Brandy Sanchez, Cameryn Sheriod, Tyqarius Brown and Justin Smith.

CARPENTRY 2

Isere Williams, Devon Rollerson and Chadwyck Smith.