F.E. DuBose Carpentry Program A Honor Roll
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following students were named to the A Honor Roll for the Carpentry PeofeM at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
CARPENTRY 1
Rolando Nunez, Brandy Sanchez, Cameryn Sheriod, Tyqarius Brown and Justin Smith.
CARPENTRY 2
Isere Williams, Devon Rollerson and Chadwyck Smith.
