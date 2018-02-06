East Clarendon Alumni holding annual Baseball Game
by Submitted via Email | February 6, 2018 4:53 am
The East Clarendon Alumni Baseball Game will be held 11 a.m. Feb. 10. There is a $20 fee to play, and a home run derby will be held afterward for $1 a swing. All alumni are invited. Inclement weather make-up will be the same time Feb. 17.
