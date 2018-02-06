Deputies searching for burglary suspect
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 6, 2018 1:15 pm
Deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a Sumter an accused of breaking into a home in the 1100 block of Woodard Road.
Essau Jefferson is described as being 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds with dreadlocks. He has an outstanding warrant for second-degree burglary. He allegedly goes by the alias “Saw Man Jefferson,” which is also the handle he uses on Facebook.
=Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts should call (803) 435-4414. Callers may remain anonymous.
comments » 1
Comment by Thom
February 6, 2018 at 18:23
When did this breaking occur? I ask because we normally hear about these events about a month or so after they happen? Any chance this was a recent event we should be concerned about or just another filler article?
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.