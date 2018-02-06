Deputies searching for burglary suspect

Deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a Sumter an accused of breaking into a home in the 1100 block of Woodard Road.

Essau Jefferson is described as being 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds with dreadlocks. He has an outstanding warrant for second-degree burglary. He allegedly goes by the alias “Saw Man Jefferson,” which is also the handle he uses on Facebook.

=Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts should call (803) 435-4414. Callers may remain anonymous.