Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees to have Special Called Board Meeting on February 8th
by Reporter | February 6, 2018 1:23 pm
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 2:23 pm
The Board of Trustees for Clarendon School District 2 has a Special Called Meeting on Thursday at 5:30 PM. It will be held in the Board Room at the District Office
Clarendon School District 2 Special Called Meeting Agenda
Submitted via email by
Delphia Barr dbarr@csd2.org
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.