Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees to have Special Called Board Meeting on February 8th

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 2:23 pm

The Board of Trustees for Clarendon School District 2 has a Special Called Meeting on Thursday at 5:30 PM. It will be held in the Board Room at the District Office

Clarendon School District 2 Special Called Meeting Agenda

Submitted via email by

Delphia Barr <dbarr@csd2.org>