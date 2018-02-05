ManningLive

Sparrow and Kennedy seeking Full-Time Parts Clerk for the Manning Store

by | February 5, 2018 10:12 am

Sparrow & Kennedy Tractor Company is seeking a full-time Parts Clerk at the Manning location. For more information, please contact Jeff at 803-435-8807.

Any applicants may also drop off resumes at our store

Sparrow & Kennedy Tractor

305 E Boyce Street
Manning, SC 29102

Mon. – Fri. 7:30- 5:30
Sat: 8:00-12:00

 

