Pet of the Day: Charmin
by Submitted via Email | February 5, 2018 6:59 am
Charmin is a 5 month old, female domestic long hair kitten. She is such a very loving baby that loves to cuddle and is most definitely a lap cat. She is current on all of her age appropriate shots, has been spayed and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia and AIDS. Please stop by the shelter to see this beautiful girl and the rest of her siblings! Office hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
