Moving On: Former Miss Clarendon Teen takes new title in quest for Miss SC Teen
by Submitted via Email | February 5, 2018 5:50 am
Last Updated: February 3, 2018 at 9:54 pm
Miss Clarendon Teen 2017 Julia Herrin was crowned Miss Columbia Teen 2018 last week, relinquishing her title just days before Miss Clarendon Teen 2018 Meredith Covert took the crown. Herrin was the first Miss Clarendon Teen to place in the Top 10 at state, coming in as 2nd runner-up in Miss SC Teen 2017.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.