Guilty Pleas: January 2018

The following pleas were heard before Circuit Court Judge D. Craig Brown during term of General Sessions Court in Clarendon County held Jan. 15-19.

Keith Allan Blakemore of 2607 Hotel St. in Alcolu pleaded guilty to injury or destruction of building or crops by tenant, receiving a sentence of 18 months in prison, suspended to one day in jail, time-served and two years’ probation.

Cristin Lamar Brayboy of 312 Canal st. in Manning pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence, receiving a sentence of two years in prison, suspended to two days’ time-served and 18 months’ probation.

Henry Tyrese Jeff Calhoun of 217A N. Boundary St. in Manning pleaded guilty to unlawful carring of a pistol and four counts of larceny, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored, receiving concurrent sentences under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to 31 days in jail, time-served and three years’ probation.

Kayla Michelle Davis of 1001 Washington St. in Summerton pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, receiving a sentence of five years in prison, suspended to 36 days in jail, time-served, and 30 months’ probation.

Charles Anthony Hughes of 5 Walker St. in Summerton pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods, value of $2,000 or less, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail, time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Hughes served seven days from the time of his arrest on Sept. 19, 2017.

Steven Douglas Kennerly of 122 Gibbons St. in Manning pleaded guilty to violation of a court order of protection, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail, time-served.

Johnnie Lee Richburg Jr. of 1120 Poston Lane in Manning pleaded guilty to the manufacture, distribution, etc., of cocaine-base, first offense, receiving a sentence f five years in prison, suspended to three days in jail, time’served, and two years’ probation.

Thomas Ira Robinson of 4164 Puddin’ Swamp Road in Turbeville pleaded guilty to reckless driving, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or payment of $100 fine. Robinson was originally charged June 11, 2015, with driving under the influence, less than .10, second offense, according to the Clarendon County Public Court Index.

Ashley Leeann Vance of 226 Russell Road in Rockford, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to possession, concealment, selling or disposing of a stolen vehicle, value of $10,000 or more, receiving a sentence of 30 days, time-served. Vance had been held at the Clarendon County Detention center without bond since Dec. 18, 2017, according to the Clarendon County Public court Index.