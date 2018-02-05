Generational Art on Display in Summerton

By Vicki Wilkerson, Local Author of The Summerbrook Novels

Portraits from students at Scott’s Branch High School and quilts from the Summerton Senior Quilters cover the walls at The Lake Marion Artisans Art Gallery in anticipation of an exhibition during Black History Month entitled “Generations: An Exhibit of Local African American Artists of All Ages.” The exhibition will encompass artistic creations from teens to seniors.

Students from Mr. Tarleton Blackwell’s art classes have been working on portraits of famous African Americans who have impacted black history. Blackwell, who is a Manning native, a renowned artist who has shown work in over 350 exhibitions and who has personally contributed to African-American history with his innovative art, said, “I’ve encouraged my students to focus on local heroes, and some of my students are even related to some of the subjects in these portraits.” According to Blackwell, the young artists are using a “grid technique” to create their projects for the gallery exhibit. Blackwell also plans for his students to write accompanying essays to explain why they chose their individual art projects and the relevance of their subjects to history.

Students worked for weeks on their portraits. Ketrell Nelson said he found it challenging to complete the shading in his composition. Another student, Sarah Middleton, said, “I chose Thurgood Marshall because his work was integral in integrating schools.” Students selected young subjects, older subjects, historical subjects and a few contemporary subjects, all people who made a difference historically.

Blackwell was pleased that students were adding these projects to their portfolios and were getting the exposure at the Lake Marion Artisans Art Gallery. He said, “Many of my students receive scholarships to Columbia College, Claflin University and Benedict College, amongst others.”

Bonnie Gardner, who spearheaded the exhibit for the gallery, explained that the Lake Marion Artisans involved the youth at the high school because they are the future of the gallery. Gardner said, “Mr. Blackwell was extremely supportive of the gallery’s proposal from the beginning and will be showing one of his own works of art.” Nancy Foster, another gallery member working on the exhibit, said that a secondary goal was, hopefully, to draw interest and support for the gallery from all the members of the community as an outreach to grow the gallery.

Geneva Bell, a spokesperson for the Summerton Senior Quilters, said that her group has been meeting every weekday in the Old Scott’s Branch High School, working on projects and will exhibit nine newly-created quilts, which will be for sale and will fund future quilting projects.

“Generations: An Exhibit of Local African American Artists of All Ages” will run from February 1, 2018, until February 28, 2018, at The Lake Marion Artisans Art Gallery, a non-profit organization, at 108 Main Street, Summerton, South Carolina. A reception for the multi-generational artists will be held at the gallery at, on February 17, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited. The gallery’s normal hours of operation are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any sales from the exhibit will go directly to the artists. For more information, contact the gallery at 803-460-2716 or email the gallery at lakemarionartisans@gmail.com.