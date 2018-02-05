Clarendon County GOP to meet Thursday

Last Updated: February 5, 2018 at 3:24 pm

Pictured above: CCGOP Chairman Moye Graham

The Clarendon County GOP will meet Thursday at the Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church 2116 Greeleyville Highway (US Hwy. 521 & State Hwy. 261) Manning, SC 29102

Doors open at 6 pm with supper at 6:30 pm furnished by the ladies of the church. Donations will be accepted.

Program starts at 7:00pm.

Our special guest will be SC Atty. Gen. Alan Wilson.