CCTC foundation accepting scholarship applications

Last Updated: February 5, 2018 at 7:41 am

Central Carolina Technical College Foundation Scholarship applications for the 2018-19 academic year are now being accepted. Deadline to apply is March 15. Consider applying if you are enrolled in at least six credit hours per semester and if you have a 2.0 GPA. Apply online at cctech.edu/about/cctc-foundation/foundation-scholarships.