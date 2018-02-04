Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarendon County

Last Updated: February 4, 2018 at 2:08 pm

The National weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Severe Weather Statement for Clarendon County, calling for a possibly long line of showers extending from seven iles south of Fort Jackson to nine miles northwest f Orangeburg to Denmark and moving east at 45 mph. Hazards include strong winds of 40-50 mph. Impacts include minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects

Boaters on Lake Marion should seek safe harbor immediately. If caught on the open water, stay as low as possible and wear a personal flotation device.