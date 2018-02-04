ManningLive

Reardon signs to play softball for Florence-Darlington Tech

by | February 4, 2018 4:02 am

Last Updated: February 3, 2018 at 10:07 pm

East Clarendon High School softball player Abbie Reardon signed this week to play at Florence-Darlington Technical College. Reardon batted .400 with eight doubles in the 2017 season, which saw the Lady Wolverines win their second state title in four years.

