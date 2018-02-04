Morning Weather: Sunday, Feb. 4
by Staff Reports | February 4, 2018 4:19 am
Last Updated: February 3, 2018 at 8:18 pm
A chance of rain before 8am, then showers, mainly after 8am. High near 59. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.