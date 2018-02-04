MHS band students represent at Limestone College
by Submitted via Email | February 4, 2018 5:22 am
Manning High School band students Michael Miller, Nastajia Hamilton and Logan Mack represented the school at the 11th annual Limestone College High School Honor Band Clinic. They had the opportunity to work with Limestone Band directors Dr.Patrick Carney and Joseph Earp, along with Florida A&M Band Director Shelby Chipman.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.