Lady Saints fall to Patrick Henry
by Submitted via Email | February 4, 2018 3:30 am
The clarendon Hall varsity girls’ basketball team fell 65-22 on Friday night to Patrick Henry Academy. Whitney Avins led the Lady Saints with 14 points. Mallory McIntosh had three points and Sydney Wells had two points each and also collected seven rebounds. The Lady Saints finish the season with a 2-10 region record.
