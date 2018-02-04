JV Saints fall to Patrick Henry
by Submitted via Email | February 4, 2018 5:01 am
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity boys’ basketball team fell Friday to Patrick Henry Academy by a final score of 30-20. Nathan Carlisle led the Saints with eight points.
Jonathan McIntosh added two points and collected seven rebounds. William Rogan, Blane Kennard and Justin James also had two points each. The JV Saints finish their season with a 2-10 season record.
