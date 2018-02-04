JV Lady Saints fall to Patrick Henry
by Submitted via Email | February 4, 2018 5:00 am
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity girls’ basketball team fell to Patrick Henry Academy on Friday by a final score of 29-25. Amberly Way led the team with eight points. Hannah Johndrow added six points and Bailey Corbett finished with five points. The JV Lady Saints finish the regular season witha 6-6 region record. The team will begin Region Tournament play on Thursday at Jefferson Davis Academy.
