Evening Weather: Sunday, Feb. 4
by Staff Reports | February 4, 2018 5:32 pm
Last Updated: February 3, 2018 at 3:34 am
A chance of rain, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.