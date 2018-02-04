Dollar Tree now open
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 4, 2018 10:49 am
The Dollar Tree has opened in Manning. Mayor Julia A. Nelson announced the store opened Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, she noted.
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 4, 2018 10:49 am
The Dollar Tree has opened in Manning. Mayor Julia A. Nelson announced the store opened Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, she noted.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.