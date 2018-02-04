Deborah Gene McElveen

Last Updated: February 4, 2018 at 12:40 pm

Deborah Gene McElveen, 63, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville.

Born April 17, 1954, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Joseph James McElveen and the late Genevieve Stoll McElveen. She was a member of Manning First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sister, Mary M. Greenway (Barry) of Roswell, Georgia; three brothers, Joseph James McElveen Jr. (Mary) of Vienna, Virginia, Philip H. McElveen (Karen) of Roswell and Frank S. McElveen (Candy) of Winder, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018,in Manning Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Phillip Reynolds officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home, prior to the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Manning First Baptist Church, 49 W. Boyce Street, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org

