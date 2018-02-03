SBMS Eagles fall to Lee Central
by Dan Geddings | February 3, 2018 10:14 am
Last Updated: February 3, 2018 at 5:19 pm
The Scott’s Branch Middle School boys’ basketball beam fell 50-43 on Thursday to Lee Central High School at home. Randy Gibson led the team with 15 points. Tariq Coard followed with 10 points, Zakee Rendell with eight points
