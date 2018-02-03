Say hello to Miss Clarendon Teen 2018 Meredith Covert
by Submitted via Email | February 3, 2018 10:40 pm
Last Updated: February 3, 2018 at 9:46 pm
Meredith Covert was crowned Miss Clarendon Teen 2018 on Saturday evening at Weldon Auditorium. She is pictured here with Miss Clarendon Scholarship Pageant Local Executive Director Carrie Trebil, right.
